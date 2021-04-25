Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: A heartbroken Amma decides to leave the house with Beni – TMT Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Rajjo asking Chamchi to get up. Amma asks her to be well mannered and wake her up calmly. Rajjo says if I wake her up politely then she won’t get up until night. Chamchi wakes up and greets Dadi. Dadi tells her that she’s going to inform her the story which she was telling her in evening. Chamchi is in no temper to hear. Dadi insists. Chamchi says you was speaking about Dada ji. Amma tells the story of an incident involving Dada ji. Chamchi makes an excuse and tells that she’s going to hear the story within the night. Amma thinks right now’s youngsters are unusual. Rajjo comes there and offers her tea, says she’s going to make omelette for breakfast. Amma tells that she needs to inform a narrative to her, about Dada ji. Rajjo says I’ll hear it later, going to get up Hritik now. Malaika helps Kat do the train. Kat likes the brand new wall yoga train. Happu will get a message and calls Manohar, scolding him, whereas Amma tries to speak to him. Happu is in hurry. Amma thinks he’s irritating even in morning. Hritik, Chamchi and Ranbir come there and ask rajjo to provide tiffin. Amma asks Chamchi to return and listen to the story till Rajjo brings tiffin. Rajjo brings tiffin. Chamchi says I’ll hear the story within the night. Amma tries to speak to Kat and Happu, however no one is to listen to her story. Amma calls Rajjo. Rajjo says I’m busy, wait for five minutes. Amma thinks no one has time for me and will get upset. Kamlesh comes there and insists to do the yoga sitting on wall. Malaika slaps him and asks him to do, simply as Kat does. Kamlesh says that is very simple for me and makes an attempt to do it. Malaika says you might be very proficient, I’ve to provide you exhausting yoga. She asks him to lie down on the wall and do the yoga. Kat says Kamlesh may be very match. Kamlesh makes an attempt to do it and feels ache in his physique. He tells Malaika that his physique is totally caught and asks her to not transfer his physique.

Beni involves the temple and asks Goddess if she gave beginning to him for today. He says he noticed Vimlesh happening a motorbike with one other man. He says he couldn’t bear it anymore, now he can’t get her, so he’s going to Mokshanand baba and can embrace celibacy. He bends down earlier than the God. Amma comes there and cries, telling that no one has time for her, she has defeated. Beni hears her and asks why are you crying? Amma asks from the place you got here? beni says I used to be right here on Mata’s toes and asks what occurred? Amma tells that no one wants her and are glad with out her. Beni says you might be additionally glad. Amma says I get drunk and misinform myself, however my existence is just not bothered to anybody. Beni says it’s unsuitable to take life and says if you need then can come to Baba Mokshanand’s Ashram. He says he’s additionally going there. Amma asks why? Beni says he didn’t get love, although he didn’t marry. Amma says Vimlesh with another person? Beni cries and asks if she’s going to include him. Amma says sure. Beni asks can you permit your loved ones and include me to the Ashram. Amma says you might be my son, I’ll include you. Beni and Amma cry.

Kamlesh continues to be caught on the wall. Rajjo scolds Malaika for making him do that. Malaika says he needed to do quick. Kamlesh asks make me get down. Rajjo says I can’t. She says Physician is coming. Kat asks shall I name your father? Kamlesh says no. Physician comes there and tries to take him down, however can’t assist. He says he can’t assist.

