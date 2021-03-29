Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update: Amma, Rajjo and Kids get upset with Happu – Telly Updates

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 30th March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Hritik, Ranbir and Chamchi coming to Rajjo. Rajjo asks why don’t they get ready to go to school. Chamchi says what to do, our feet don’t get lifted. Hritik says Chamchi said right, we will go out and enjoy food outside. Kat tells that she will not come to watch film and will come after dinner. Rajjo asks Malaika if she didn’t wash her face. Malaika says she had washed, but Hritik had applied strong colors. Ranbir calls Rajjo and asks her to see Happu sleeping on garbage area with garbage bags. Rajjo gets shocked. Chamchi says papa didn’t think about mummy’s words also and drank bhang. Kat says we can’t go now. Rajjo thinks to teach him a lesson. Malaika tells Kat that she is getting the feeling of holi. Kat says she is angry on Kamlesh as he spoiled her holi. Kamlesh comes there with bandage on his head. Kat asks him to go and says she don’t have time for him. Kamlesh tells him that Rocky had beaten him when he was coming here and he fell unconscious. Malaika says it is your mistake to make such friends.
Manohar throws garbage and finds Happu sleeping on the garbage bags. He wakes him up. Happu says he has done good by waking him up. He says he has to go and take his kids out. He comes home and tells that they will go out. hritik says you have spoiled our holi. Malaika asks him to go inside. Kat says you have ruined our plan. Happu asks Amma to make his kids understand and says what is the big deal, it is just 12. Hritik says holi was yesterday and you woke up today. Happu is shocked. Amma and Rajjo get upset with him for drinking bhang and lying unconscious. Happu says Beni made me drink bhang. All the kids get upset. Malaika says she feels ashamed to call him Bapu. Hritik says they shall go inside. Amma gets upset with him. Rajjo asks Happu if she is mad to get upset on him unnecessarily. Happu says he will take her out, as she wants to make him spend money. Rajjo says you are saying as if we cut your pocket. Happu apologizes and asks her to end the matter. Rajjo asks him to go. Happu flirts with her. Rajjo beats him and makes him go.
Chedi lal comes to Happu’s house with a lady and tells that Happu has blackened her face. Happu tells that he couldn’t do anything even in drunkard state. Amma asks the lady to go and says she will scold Happu. Kat says her head is lowered because of him. Ranbir says you are black spot on father’s name, shall drown in water. Amma scolds Happu. Happu promises that he didn’t do anything. Amma asks how dare you to swear on me. Happu asks her to trust. Amma says you are fallen in my eyes.
