Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chamchi helps Happu

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Amma asking what happened to Rajjo. Ranbir says it seems she has eaten Kat’s leftover food. Rajjo tells Amma that she is setting impression as the competition Inspector is coming here to check height, age, marriage certificate. Amma thinks if Dada ji was alive then they would have participated. Rajjo says your height is less. Amma taunts her. The officer comes there and tells that the competition is for couples and Rajesh and Happu can’t participate. Amma laughs and tells that Jayanti and Avdesh named their daughter after Rajesh Khanna. Rajjo says I am Rajesh. She calls Happu, but his number is off. Officer asks her to come to his office if she wants to participate. Rajjo complains to Amma about Happu. Amma asks her to talk to him herself. Later Happu asks Manohar what is going on and calls him tingu. Manohar says who tingu. Happu asks if our height is same. Manohar looks at him with his head high and says your height is good. Happu shows the heeled shoes. Manohar says very nice. Happu says Resham Pal is tingu infront of me. Resham Pal comes there. Happu says Resham Pal’s hands can’t reach my cheeks. Resham Pal says I will tell you where my hands can reach. He asks Manohar to lift him. Manohar lifts Resham Pal. Resham Pal slaps Happu and says law’s hands are big.

Kamlesh comes to Happu’s house and thinks he got pimples with burj khalifa muesli. Chamchi asks if he had burj khalifa medicine. Kamlesh says yes and asks Kat. Hritik says she went with a tall guy. Chamchi says she will befriend a tall guy. Ranbir and Hritik ask Kamlesh to show courage, beat Tallest and make him shortest. Kat returns with Tallest and asks Kamlesh what happened to your face. Kamlesh gets angry. Tallest asks why are you angry? Kamlesh says Kat is my best friend and asks him not to roam with Kat. Kat says he is also my friend. Kamlesh warns him. Tallest asks him to see his height. Kamlesh hits on his chest. Tallest is not affected, then he beats up Kamlesh badly. Kamlesh gets up and slaps Tallest. Tallest slaps him with a heavy impact. Kamlesh falls and faints. Ranbir and Hritik think that Kamlesh will not give up. Tallest tells that he is black belt in karate. Kat gets shocked and worries for Kamlesh.

Happu returns home. Rajjo asks why his phone was off and tells that officer came to check their age, height and other things. Happu says he had gone for important work as Resham Pal called. Rajjo says tomorrow you have to come with me to the competition office. Happu says he has so much work. Rajjo asks if you told your height rightly. Happu asks what do you think that your husband’s height is less and I am dwarf. Rajjo says ok. She says we have to go to Sanjay and Mohini’s house. Happu says he has work. Rajjo says come with me and drags him out of room.

Happu gets depressed and thinks Sanjay will make him upset by comparing his height with him. Chamchi comes there and tells that she came to give him strength as his position is tight and there is height’s fight. Happu asks how do you know? Chamchi says she knows being a reporter. Happu appreciates her for understanding his pain. Chamchi asks shall I make Mummy’s heels go missing. Happu hugs her and asks her to steal it. Chamchi says your work will be done, but bribe is needed. Happu gives money to her. Chamchi goes. Happu thinks problem is solved. Later in the night, Chamchi comes to Rajjo’s room to steal the sandals. Rajjo wakes up and asks who is there. Chamchi hides. Happu asks Rajjo to sleep. Chamchi steals the sandals and is leaving, when Rajjo coughs. Chamchi sits down and then goes out, thinking Papa’s height is equal to mummy now.

