Happy 1st April Fools' Day 2020 Quotes Whatsapp Funny Video Jokes Pranks Tricks

Happy 1st April Fools’ Day

So 1st April is here knocks your door which is usually celebrates as the Worlds Fools Day! So now you can brace yourself with some pranks and you can also throw funny jokes with your friends to celebrate this Worlds April Fools’ Day also called All Fools’ Day, which will be being celebrated on this Thursday, April 1 globally.

Happy 1st April Fools’ Day

So on 1st April, there will be from pulling funny pranks and jokes alongside sending funny messages, images, and jokes. People also post a funny status on Facebook as well as on their WhatsApp account only to tickling each other’s funny bones. These gestures are done by the peer group and friends with each other.

April Fool Day Jokes

SomeOne..
MiSSES U..
NeeDS U..
Worries About U
Lonely Without U
Guess Who?
THE MONKEY IN
… THE ZOO ..
You are a GHONCHU ..
G-reat
H-ot
Oh no in a million
N-aughty
C-ute
H-umble
Unique
Zyada khush mat ho, hai to tu ghonchu hi…

Tamam bewaqufon
ko ittala di jati hai…
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Aap to aise parh rahe hen
jaise ye ittala aap k liye ho.

Cheese is Cheese
Butter is butter
if u 4get me
i will throw u in
*-*-*-*-*-*-*
* G U T T E R *
*-*-*-*-*-*-*

U are a BITCH

Beautiful
Intelligent
Talented
Cute
Hilarious

r u smiling now?
?
?
?
*YOU ARE REALLY BITCH*

April Fools Day Tricks

Happy 1st April Fools’ Day Quotes

April fool Funny Images

april fool images

The 1st of April is touted to have a single purpose only to fooling and troubling the person you love and you can also send the message to make them smiles and laugh on this day.

April Fools Day Images

So now be prepared to read all kinds of hoaxes and shocking fake news in newspapers and online magazines in order to fill the importance of the All Fools Day but surely it will be the hilarious one.

Literally, April Fools’ Day is also known as All Fools’ Day is celebrated every year on April 1, and on this day people played practical jokes alongside spreading hoaxes. The victim of these April Fools practical jokes is known as the victim of April fools. People playing April Fool jokes so that, they can expose their prank by shouting April Fool.

April Fool Day Clips Pranks Ideas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k215nMlw_qA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_TefVkfs0E

Some newspapers, magazines and other published media report fake stories on this day but clear it in the news section in small letters below the articles. In early days 1st April used to be counted as the public holiday but since after 19th century, the day is not a public holiday anymore in different countries.

Funny April Fool Day Quotes

The haste of a fool is the slowest thing in the world by Thomas Shadwell

A fool sees not the same tree that a wise man sees, by William Blake

Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee,And I’ll forgive Thy great big one on me, by Robert Frost

Art is a revolt against fate.by Andre Malraux

Art is the proper task of life.by Friedrich Nietzsche

He who is born a fool is never cured.  ~Proverb

Let us be thankful for the fools.  But for them the rest of us could not succeed.  ~Mark Twain

Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It’s good to be silly at the right moment by Horace

If every fool wore a crown, we should all be kings.  ~Welsh Proverb

It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and YOU have already done a good job.

Hey, buddy! People like you make me realize I am still way more intelligent than many. Thanks.

Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever

I hope life isn’t a big joke, because I don’t get it. ~Jack Handey

Happy birthday to you. You were born for this day!

Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever. ~Charles Lamb

Listen! Watch the news right now. Aliens have contacted the Earth.

Hey, sorry for informing you so late. I am getting married on April 1. All of you are invited

April Fool’s Day has been canceled for this year. But don’t worry, we will dedicate any other day for you.

Geoffrey Chaucer explains in his book The Canterbury Tales (1392) which mention many recorded association between April 1 and foolishness so 1st April is known as All Fools Day. So in that time, those people were considered as called foolish since most of the time they perform some kind of foolish stuff on first April so it is marked as Fool’s day.

April Fools Day Whatsapp Funny Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rbvEOJ2T38
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tfvZOZ8re8

April Fools’ Day 2020 falls this weekend, so this time people will be getting massive opportunities to play practical jokes. So here is a list of April Fools’ Day Jokes including Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp messages which are enough to make your All Fools Day as hilarious as it can be.

