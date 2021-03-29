“Happy 3/28”: Tom Brady trolls the Atlanta Falcons on March 28th about historic Super bowl comeback. | The SportsRush

LATEST

Tom Brady

Tom Brady took to Instagram to troll the Falcons. Brady may have moved on and won his 7th ring in Tampa Bay. But his 6 rings as a New England Patriot will always be remembered by many, including a legend like Tom Brady.

On Sunday, which was March 28, Brady trolled the Atlanta Falcons and posted a picture from the Patriots’ 28-3 comeback win back in Super Bowl LI.

What happened in Super Bowl LI & How Did Tom Brady Play?

Back in the 2016 season, The Patriots went 14-2 and found themselves matched up against NFC champions Atlanta Falcons. The game started off unimpressively with both teams going scoreless in the first quarter. But the Atlanta Falcons Offence went on the tear till the end of the half.

Atlanta eventually exploded with 21 points in the second frame alone.

The Patriots found themselves in a 28-3 hole in the third quarter. From then on, New England manufactured the largest comeback in Super Bowl history by scoring 25 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady then drove the team across the field in overtime to complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady was unstoppable in the game. He ended the Super Bowl with 466 passing yards completing 43 of 62 passes and 2 touchdowns. Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won their 5th Super Bowl together and Brady was named Super Bowl MVP.

Brady was named Super Bowl MVP for the 4th time across his 5 Super Bowl wins. The comeback in Super Bowl LI was not only one of the most memorable stories in the Brady era at Foxborough but was also regarded as one of the greatest games of all time.

In 2021, Tom Brady will hope to repeat as Super Bowl champions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With all the starters back and his sights set, Brady’s quest for is 8th Super Bowl ring doesn’t look like a stretch.

