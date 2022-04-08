Happy birthday Allu Arjun: How Pushpa’s overnight pan-India success was years in the making

Some film work well, others are hit and a rare few become blockbusters. And then there are phenomena that make the pundits sit up and take notice, and which set the standards for all future success. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise was one such film that kept the cash registers ringing when India was still dealing with 50 per cent occupancy in theatres. A film that was supposed to get the Telugu audiences back to the velvety darkness of movie halls had people dancing in theater aisles from Gujarat to Bihar. Celebs and cricketers made Instagram reels as they mimicked Allu’s dialogues and dance steps from the film. It has already entered that rare club — a pan India success.