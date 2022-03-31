Happy Birthday, Celine Dion! 14 Iconic Images of Canadian Chanteuse Over the Years

Is there anyone on this earth who doesn’t love Celine Dion? (Okay, yes, maybe, but come on… if you meet her in the elevator, you’ll be surprised how you feel about her music, and She The sign of a true star.)

The Canadian singer made her debut as a 1980s teen star and soon became one of the most popular and best-selling recording artists in the world. From him titanicFor her live Vegas performances and her five Grammy Awards soundtrack days, Dion is in a class of her own—and on Wednesday, March 30, she turns 54. To properly celebrate this momentous occasion, check out these 14 amazing shots of Dion at different stages of her career, each more glamorous and high camp than the next.