Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek & others wish the comedian

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma rings on his birthday on 2nd April. The 41 years old act is presently seen as the host of the entertainment based show The Kapil Sharma Show. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week and they are entertained by his comedy. Kapil Sharma also made his OTT debut this year with the documentary ‘I am not done yet”. The actor will be seen in a project by Nandita Das, very soon. The comedian has a massive fan following and loved by the entertainment fraternity. Here are some birthday wishes for the actor.

Kiku Sharda shared a picture with the actor as he wrote, “Happy birthday my friend @kapilsharma . You are blessed with abundance of talent,keep shining ! Have a fabulous bday. See you backstage”

His old friend and colleage, Chandan…