Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! – nys music

Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Born on March 28, 1986 in Yonkers, Stefani Joan Angelina Germanotta aka Lady Gaga is one of the most successful pop stars in the world. She grew up in the city along with her parents Cynthia and Joseph Germanotta along with her younger sister Natalie. Taking her name from a Radio Ga-Ga song by Queen, Gaga has shown her versatility in the film and music industries, with numerous number one hits and nominations for it.

Lady Gaga at the SAG Awards for the film House of Gucci.

Gaga learned to play the piano at the age of four, and at age 11, she was accepted into the Juilliard School in Manhattan, but attended a private Catholic school in the city. She wrote her first piano ballads at the age of 13, and at the age of 14 she gave her first performance in a …