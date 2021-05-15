Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Bollywood superstars who changed the definition of Hindi cinema

Hardly anyone was surprised when Anupam Kher revealed in 2015 that Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun was given more remuneration than Salman Khan. By 1994, Madhuri was already a superstar, a self-made icon, arguably one of Bollywood’s biggest success stories. She was 27 years old and had already given blockbuster films like Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Parinda, Dil, Saajan, Beta and Khalnayak. Madhuri was the queen to rule the box office and everything she touched turned into gold.

Rajshree Productions introduced Madhuri in Bollywood with Abodh (1984) at the age of 17. Although the film was banned, he was noticed. A few forgettable films led to an acid attack. And there she was like a female pied piper, carrying an entire generation to the tune of “one two three”. She also instilled the heart and soul of Nisha, HAHK, just as she did for innocent worship in Saajan and the zealous Suru / Saraswati in Beta.

In 2000, Madhuri won the Millennium Actress title. The Guinness Book of Records Millennium Edition also named her as the highest paid Indian actress.

What exactly was it about Madhuri that made her number one star?

Madhuri came when another diva, Sridevi, was ruling Bollywood in the 1980s. Four decades later, the fans are divided into Team Sridevi and Team Madhuri. The truth is that he replaced Bollywood’s Chandni in the 1990s. Even Khan, whose star was rising by the day, understood his power. At heart, Aamir and Madhuri were not only onscreen, but also off. Shahrukh Khan romanced with her with the same intensity as he did in Dil To Pagal Hai. And HAHK was the last film Salman did with an actress suited to his age!

Looking closely, it was a time when female actors would decorate the curtain, shed tears, dance with the protagonist and shout “save” in the villain’s den. Madhuri clarified her choice. He had strong characters in most of his films, who were not willing to budge. She was aggressive, tough, stubborn, bold and took responsibility for her life, women we had not seen on our screens.

When she took revenge on Vijay (SRK) in Anjam, it was not a love story. She became a warrior against oppression in her male-dominated village and capital punishment. He took unconventional decisions in Gulab Gang and Aaja Nachle.

Many would say that Madhuri Dixit has been lucky to be in the right place at the right time. I would disagree. She has talent, onscreen presence, a bright smile, a full package of chemistry with her co-actors, and a perfect acting in almost every genre. Many also say that Madhuri could never match Sridevi’s comic timing, but she made up for it that with her dancing skills, no actress has come close to her yet (even Not even Aishwarya Rai in “Dola Ray”).

And can’t we call his songs the backbone of his films? A major part of Madhuri’s success can be attributed to her iconic songs and her mentor, the late choreographer Saroj Khan. On the latter’s demise last year, Madhuri said, “Sarojji was a part of my journey from the beginning. He taught me not only about dance but more. ”

Saroj Khan designed the hook steps specifically for Madhuri. Each song they performed together was a piece of art. No one could present Madhuri better than his ‘Master Ji’, whether it was “hum aaj kal hai”, “in gram field” or “My beloved came home”.

Madhuri’s agile legs gave us dozens of tracks on which we have grown up. But, we cannot just say their songs, dance numbers. He carried the story forward. Sometimes, they were trendsetters. His “What’s behind the choli” from the villain became a staple for his bold composition and lyrics. And he pulled it off with the utmost grace. She also did this in “Dhak Dhak Laga Laga” from Beta, one of the sexiest songs ever, which also made her the ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ for life.

During an episode of the Indian version of So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, Madhuri talked about her early days. She shared, “Those were the days of my initial struggle and I felt that I really didn’t fit the ‘perfect’ shape of heroines in Bollywood.” And I used to think so mainly because of constant criticism from outsiders. But that did not stop my success and I worked hard and I feel that I have completed what I had set.

The bright side of his statement can be easily seen. If she did not fit into the heroines’ frame at the time, she created a new frame, in which others were forced to fit. Madhuri has not been replaced yet.