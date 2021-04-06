Happy birthday Nyan Cat! Try not to get annoyed revisiting the iconic meme – Film Daily

Nyan Cat, or Pop Tart Cat as he was once known, has officially turned ten years old as of today, marking ten years of rainbow-filled joy.

This rainbow loving feline was first introduced to us through a YouTube video posted by artist Christopher Torres on April 5th, 2011. The cat was soon christened as a meme and renamed Nyan Cat due to the pairing of the cat with the Japanese song “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” in his debut video.

To mark the occasion, Twitter has brought forward some amazing memes and comments, not only celebrating Nyan Cat but also showcasing some notable moments in his ten year history.

So let’s grab some Pop Tarts and check out these hilarious memes celebrating ten years of Nyan Cat on the internet.

Birthday art

Many have chosen to celebrate by showing off their art skills. Let’s keep this adorable flight through the cat studded stars going!

Hugs & kisses

We cannot imagine anything better than a kiss from Nyan Cat. . . or any cat for that matter. . .

Embroidering this vintage meme for a friend’s baby, I thought that half of my feed would no longer even know what it is xD#Pixelart #pixelartist #nyancat pic.twitter.com/H09HDBN4Vf – FrikiMami (@friki_mami) April 4, 2021

Making some merch

Nyan Cat has become so popular he’s now being sewn onto bibs. . . that’s when you know you’ve made it.

Happy birthday #NyanCat best cat meme ever!! That image you can hear… pic.twitter.com/Ku28Zh7zN6 – Malliss Laforeze Klinghöffer Sienkewicz (@LaforezeMalliss) April 2, 2021

Earworm cat

The perfect sound-visual experience in our opinion.

I think nyan cat might be my favourite meme of all time if you can call it that. I can’t stop myself smiling and bopping my head. Y’know what, yeah it’s my favourite. Such unfiltered joy – Lapster (@NFTLapster) April 3, 2021

Credit to creator

Even Nyan Cat’s creator got in on the fun! Always nice to see a creator take pride in their work, congratulations!

Step 1 sell my Nyan Cat meme as an NFT

Step 2 eliminate the Fed

Step 3 profit — James Slezak (@jslez) March 29, 2021

Three step plan

I don’t think Nyan Cat will be up for this. . .

Bringing in big bucks

Looks like the art world is finally accepting the beauty of memes. It’s about time.

Rainbow layers

. . . Rainbows do get prettier the deeper you look, so this makes sense to us. . . kinda. . .

Would love to see the King Nyan Cat reach down from the meme throne and bless this mash up #NFT project in all its hilarity. #AllNyansMatter 🐱🌈 pic.twitter.com/tABbeTbx1L – Like 💭 (@JakNFT) March 30, 2021

Galaxy surfing

Look at that cutie hanging ten. . . or would it be four because of the paws. . .?

Me when I realize that Nyan cat will be turning 10 next month

Me when I realize that Nyan Cat is 10 years old next month #comedy #MEMES pic.twitter.com/VB5DDtUsb0 — comedycalque (@comedycalque) March 30, 2021

Feel old yet?

Please don’t remind us, some of us watched Vine when it was still up, too.

—

Have any other fun memes to celebrate Nyan Cat’s birthday? Drop them below in the comments to keep this feline flying!