Happy birthday Nyan Cat! Try not to get annoyed revisiting the iconic meme – Film Daily

Nyan Cat, or Pop Tart Cat as he was once known, has officially turned ten years old as of today, marking ten years of rainbow-filled joy.
This rainbow loving feline was first introduced to us through a YouTube video posted by artist Christopher Torres on April 5th, 2011. The cat was soon christened as a meme and renamed Nyan Cat due to the pairing of the cat with the Japanese song “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” in his debut video.
To mark the occasion, Twitter has brought forward some amazing memes and comments, not only celebrating Nyan Cat but also showcasing some notable moments in his ten year history.
So let’s grab some Pop Tarts and check out these hilarious memes celebrating ten years of Nyan Cat on the internet.
Nyan Cat turns 10 today!🥳#NyanCat # NyanCat10th #Meme pic.twitter.com/1uCxCfvVEk
— JJSponge120 (@JJSponge120) April 3, 2021
Birthday art
Many have chosen to celebrate by showing off their art skills. Let’s keep this adorable flight through the cat studded stars going!
Happy birthday nyan cat!! @NyanCat pic.twitter.com/d1VkcB1B0V
— scott (@WAFFLEZTOBY) April 2, 2021
Hugs & kisses
We cannot imagine anything better than a kiss from Nyan Cat. . . or any cat for that matter. . .
Embroidering this vintage meme for a friend’s baby, I thought that half of my feed would no longer even know what it is xD#Pixelart #pixelartist #nyancat pic.twitter.com/H09HDBN4Vf
– FrikiMami (@friki_mami) April 4, 2021
Making some merch
Nyan Cat has become so popular he’s now being sewn onto bibs. . . that’s when you know you’ve made it.
Happy birthday #NyanCat best cat meme ever!!
That image you can hear… pic.twitter.com/Ku28Zh7zN6
– Malliss Laforeze Klinghöffer Sienkewicz (@LaforezeMalliss) April 2, 2021
Earworm cat
The perfect sound-visual experience in our opinion.
I think nyan cat might be my favourite meme of all time if you can call it that. I can’t stop myself smiling and bopping my head. Y’know what, yeah it’s my favourite. Such unfiltered joy
– Lapster (@NFTLapster) April 3, 2021
Credit to creator
Even Nyan Cat’s creator got in on the fun! Always nice to see a creator take pride in their work, congratulations!
Step 1 sell my Nyan Cat meme as an NFT
Step 2 eliminate the Fed
Step 3 profit
— James Slezak (@jslez) March 29, 2021
Three step plan
I don’t think Nyan Cat will be up for this. . .
Something about #nyan_cat. A crypto art rendition of the Nyan Cat meme sold for about $590,000 on Friday. Days later, it still warms our hearts because it’s #Ethereum based#EEX #ethereum_express #eex_foundation #ethereum #eex_platform pic.twitter.com/HlHFiYdxKp
— ethereumexpress (@ethereumexpress) March 30, 2021
Bringing in big bucks
Looks like the art world is finally accepting the beauty of memes. It’s about time.
🐈NYAN CAT RELEASED – the best collectible meme doll is out, hurry up and get your piece!https://t.co/JV7o1XSviA #rarible #ethereum #nonfungible #digitalasset #nft #nftcollector #NFTCommunity #nftart #NFTcollectibles #russiandoll #matryoshka via @rariblecom pic.twitter.com/jjFPbxOje5
– Faraday (@faraday_nft) April 2, 2021
Rainbow layers
. . . Rainbows do get prettier the deeper you look, so this makes sense to us. . . kinda. . .
Would love to see the King Nyan Cat reach down from the meme throne and bless this mash up #NFT project in all its hilarity. #AllNyansMatter 🐱🌈 pic.twitter.com/tABbeTbx1L
– Like 💭 (@JakNFT) March 30, 2021
Galaxy surfing
Look at that cutie hanging ten. . . or would it be four because of the paws. . .?
Me when I realize that Nyan cat will be turning 10 next month
Me when I realize that Nyan Cat is 10 years old next month #comedy #MEMES pic.twitter.com/VB5DDtUsb0
— comedycalque (@comedycalque) March 30, 2021
Feel old yet?
Please don’t remind us, some of us watched Vine when it was still up, too.
—
Have any other fun memes to celebrate Nyan Cat’s birthday? Drop them below in the comments to keep this feline flying!