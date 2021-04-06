ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Nyan Cat! Try not to get annoyed revisiting the iconic meme – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Happy birthday Nyan Cat! Try not to get annoyed revisiting the iconic meme – Film Daily

Nyan Cat, or Pop Tart Cat as he was once known, has officially turned ten years old as of today, marking ten years of rainbow-filled joy.

This rainbow loving feline was first introduced to us through a YouTube video posted by artist Christopher Torres on April 5th, 2011. The cat was soon christened as a meme and renamed Nyan Cat due to the pairing of the cat with the Japanese song “Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!” in his debut video.

To mark the occasion, Twitter has brought forward some amazing memes and comments, not only celebrating Nyan Cat but also showcasing some notable moments in his ten year history.

So let’s grab some Pop Tarts and check out these hilarious memes celebrating ten years of Nyan Cat on the internet.

Contents hide
1 Birthday art
2 Hugs & kisses
3 Making some merch
4 Earworm cat
5 Credit to creator
6 Three step plan
7 Bringing in big bucks
8 Rainbow layers
9 Galaxy surfing
10 Feel old yet?

Birthday art

Many have chosen to celebrate by showing off their art skills. Let’s keep this adorable flight through the cat studded stars going!

Hugs & kisses

We cannot imagine anything better than a kiss from Nyan Cat. . . or any cat for that matter. . .

Making some merch

Nyan Cat has become so popular he’s now being sewn onto bibs. . . that’s when you know you’ve made it.

Earworm cat

The perfect sound-visual experience in our opinion.

Credit to creator

Even Nyan Cat’s creator got in on the fun! Always nice to see a creator take pride in their work, congratulations!

Three step plan

I don’t think Nyan Cat will be up for this. . .

Bringing in big bucks

Looks like the art world is finally accepting the beauty of memes. It’s about time.

Rainbow layers

. . . Rainbows do get prettier the deeper you look, so this makes sense to us. . . kinda. . .

Galaxy surfing

Look at that cutie hanging ten. . . or would it be four because of the paws. . .?

Feel old yet?

Please don’t remind us, some of us watched Vine when it was still up, too.

Have any other fun memes to celebrate Nyan Cat’s birthday? Drop them below in the comments to keep this feline flying!

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
704
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
701
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
698
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
698
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
686
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
680
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
653
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
581
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
554
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
554
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top