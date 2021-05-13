Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone is the owner of so many crores of assets, you will be surprised to know

Sunny Leone needs no introduction. His name is enough to tell the story of his admirable journey to all. From becoming the most successful adult star to stepping into Bollywood, Sunny has shown us that we can truly write our destiny. Although she was not initially welcomed in Bollywood with open arms, she gradually made her own way and became one of the top actresses of Bollywood.

Today Sunny is celebrating her birthday and on the occasion of her birthday, we are going to tell you about her total wealth.

The total net worth of Sunny Leone is 13 million USD, which is equivalent to 98 crores rupees in Indian currency. Sunny Leone is one of the highest paid actresses in India. Her major earnings are from films, brand endorsements, stage shows and her makeup brand Kay.

According to trade analysts, Sunny charges Rs 1.2 crore per film. She supports a number of brands. According to the trade analyst, recently his net worth was Rs 98 crore and an annual income of Rs 2 crore.