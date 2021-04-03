Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur – The Miracle Time

ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur

Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur


Happy Birthday Vikrant Massey: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur: Bablu Bhaiya of Mirzapur had to listen to taunts, people said you are not hero material, you have worked with Ranveer Singh to Deepika Padukone.

Vikrant Messi, the actor who plays Bablu Bhaiya in the Mirzapur web series, will mark his birthday on the 3rd of April. In the early days of his career, Vikrant was part of a popular serial Balika Vadhu on Colors and has since appeared in TV serials such as Dharam Veer, Baba Aiso Var Khojo, and Qabool Hai.

In addition to his work on TV, Vikrant has also appeared in looter hit Dil Dhadakne Do with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. Not only that, he appeared as a co-star with Deepika Padukone in a film by Vikrant Chhapak, and actress Bhumi Pednekar also proved her performance in Dolly Kitty and Shining Star.

Taunts have to listen to Vikrant

It must be said that Vikrant’s professional life has been full of ups and downs. In order for him to be where he is today, he must have worked very hard. He says that Vikrant didn’t get a chance to work in a film before simply because he was an actor on TV.

The logic was that one who performed on TV had no star significance to them. In the course of taunting Vikrant, we have been told that you are not a Hero material.

In the Best Actor (Critics) award, Vikrant was selected as the winner.

During the recent 47th Filmfare, Vikrant was bestowed with the Best Actor (Critic) award for his performance in “The Death in Gunj”. It was Vikrant Messi who introduced Jauhar to the world of web series. After seeing this, Jauhar used to appear in super hit series like Criminal Justice, Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Made in Heaven.

Currently, Vikrant Masse is making everyone very excited by his acting and is molding his character very well, which is why he has a fan following and is also getting a lot of work.

The Corona team got infected with Vikrant Messi

Corona’s damage is continuing to grow. Recently, actor Vikrant Massey has been infected with corona. He had posted information about this on his Instagram account.

Contact the parties named in the post, and get the test done

The actor wrote in his Instagram post, Notwithstanding my caution during the shooting, I have now become corona positive and have placed myself under self-exclusion.

I wish to remind all individuals who have come in contact with me in the past to get a test done as soon as possible. As the doctor advised, I will need to take basic medicines and take a rest for the time being.

I am also requesting everyone to do all the necessary things and avoid leaving the house for the moment unless it is a very important thing.

