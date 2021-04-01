ENTERTAINMENT

Happy Easter: Hop to the kitchen and try these leftover ham recipes – Film Daily

Colored eggs, giant rabbits, and disappointing Animal Crossing updates (yes, we’re still not over it) – it must be almost Easter once again, a time to celebrate the coming of spring with nice weather, great company, and great food.

Of course, it’s also that time of year to once again ask yourself: what the heck am I going to do with all these leftovers? Especially all this leftover ham? Ham has been an Easter staple due to its practicality, but there is nothing practical about the amount of it we end up with in our fridges.

Luckily, we’ve pulled out a few recipes for you to make that piggy ready for the market (or your plate) once again! So grab your plates and dive into these great leftover ham recipes!

Contents hide
1 Leftover ham-n-potato casserole
1.1 Ingredients
1.2 Instructions
2 Ham & corn chowder
2.1 Ingredients
2.2 Instructions
3 Chef John’s cuban sandwich
3.1 Ingredients
3.2 Instructions

Leftover ham-n-potato casserole

This first recipe is easy, hearty, and a perfect quick dinner idea. If you’re a potato lover, this is the recipe for you.

Ingredients

6 small potatoes (peeled & cubed), 3 tablespoons butter, 2 cups cubed fully cooked ham, 1 small onion, finely chopped, ¼ cup butter, 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 ½ cups milk, 1 (8 ounce) package shredded cheddar cheese, ¼ cup bread crumbs, salt & ground black pepper to taste.

Instructions

  1. Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  3. Grease a 1 1/2-quart baking dish.
  4. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the ham & onion; cook & stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.
  5. Stir potatoes into ham mixture; transfer to the prepared baking dish.
  6. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir flour into melted butter until smooth.
  7. Gradually whisk milk into flour mixture; season with salt and black pepper. Continue cooking & stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes.
  8. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir cheddar cheese into the white sauce until melted.
  9. Pour sauce over ham & potatoes.
  10. Sprinkle bread crumbs atop the casserole.
  11. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbly & browned, 25 to 30 minutes.

Ham & corn chowder

Need a hearty dinner that doesn’t pack on the calories? This next recipe is perfect for you! This soup is full of flavor & comfort that you can make in just twenty-five minutes.

Ingredients

3 slices raw bacon (diced), ½ large onion (diced), 1 ½ cups peeled potato (diced),  ½ red pepper (diced), 1 teaspoon thyme, black pepper to taste, 2 cups chicken broth, 3 cups corn (fresh or frozen), 1 ½ cups diced ham, 2 tablespoons flour, 1 ½ cups milk or use 1/2 cream.

Instructions

  1. Add bacon & onion to a pot over medium high heat. Cook until the onion is translucent. Add potato, red pepper, thyme, pepper, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and let simmer for 8 minutes.
  2. Add corn & ham. Simmer an additional 7 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through.
  3. Stir together milk & flour. Add into ham mixture and bring to a boil while stirring. Let boil for 2 minutes.
  4. Garnish with crumbled bacon & green onions if desired.

Chef John’s cuban sandwich

This fantastic Cuban classic is a delicious lunch waiting to happen! The recipe has a few extra steps, but it’s a great way to get rid of leftover ham while giving it a new twist.

Ingredients

¼ cup mayonnaise, ¼ cup mustard, 1 pinch cayenne pepper, 1 (8 ounce) loaf Cuban bread, 8 slices Swiss cheese, 6 thin slices smoked fully-cooked ham, 1 ½ cups cooked pulled pork (heated), 1 large dill pickle, sliced thinly lengthwise, 2 tablespoons butter.

Instructions

  1. Mix mayonnaise, mustard, and cayenne together in a bowl to make the sauce.
  2. Trim off ends of bread. Cut loaf in half and evenly split bread to make tops & bottoms of 2 sandwiches. Spread each half on both sides generously with the mayo/mustard sauce.
  3. Divide sandwich ingredients between the two bottom halves in this order: 2 slices Swiss cheese, 3 slices ham, hot cooked pork, pickle slices, and 2 more slices of Swiss cheese. Place tops on sandwiches.
  4. Melt butter in a heavy skillet over medium heat. Place sandwiches in a skillet and press down with a heavy weight (such as another skillet or foil-wrapped bricks). Toast sandwiches until bread is crisp and filling is heated through, 3 or 4 minutes per side.

Do you have any other easy recipes to make your leftover ham squeal? Drop them in the comments so we can get cooking!

