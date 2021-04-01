Happy Good Friday 2021 Quotes Sayings Wishes Messages Whatsapp Status Images

Good Friday is the festival of Christian people and it is a public holiday. Good Friday is celebrate to commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. This holiday is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and it is often coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. Good Friday is also known as “Holy Friday” which is celebrate in the week of Easter Sunday. There is no certain day for celebrating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, Bible does not teach or instruct Christian to celebrate it on a particular day. Good Friday is celebrated with tradition and people go to the churches to pray for the good soul of Jesus Christ. In the evening at the churches Christ’s death is remembered with solemn hymns, prayers of thanksgiving, a message centred on Christ suffering for our sakes, and observance of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday. Way of the Cross. Fasting and abstinence. Examine conscience. Have a really blessed day.

Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus. The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself so we could be with Him.

Mercy, peace and love. May the grace and Lord surround you & be with you on Good Friday.

May the glory of our Savior strengthen you and may His graces shine upon you on Good Friday and always!

Very thankful for the many blessings the Lord has given me…Love you Lord. Happy Good Friday.

Today we remember God’s great love for us. May this day bring new meaning and change in your life! Wishing all Christians a blessed Good Friday.

On this Good Friday may we never forget the true meaning of Easter – ‘For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind.’

It’s Good Friday. Good because 2000 years ago the events of today prove that we matter to God.

Good Friday! Thank you for sacrificing everything for us. It’s priceless, God.

Good Friday is such a romantic day; how One sacrificed, because The One is committed to love…

Today, Christians around the world celebrate Good Friday. Wishing all who celebrate a blessed day.

It is called a Good Friday because of the hope we have in Him. Keep the faith, our God is faithful to the end. Happy Good Friday!

Lord Jesus crucified; I humbly speak to you, in the Presence of Mary our Blessed Mother. I acknowledge that you suffered so much for me and for all, and that we are indebted to you forever.

Washing clothes on Good Friday is with us considered a great sin, and productive of the worst luck.

One of the most inauspicious days for washing was Good Friday. Clothes hung out on that day would be spotted with blood, and a story is told that Jesus cursed a woman who was washing clothes as he passed by on the way to Calvary.

Lord, by shedding his blood for us, your Son, Jesus Christ, established the paschal mystery. In your goodness, make us holy and watch over us always. We ask this through Christ, our Lord.

Jesus sacrificed His life so that we may enter Heaven through Him. That is such a powerful sacrifice; He set aside His diety to be flesh on Earth, and without doing any wrong, He was killed and His blood was shed for us.

Lord into your Sacred Heart I place my heart united to all my needs and desires, I present humbly my petitions, please deign to listen to my plea, embrace me with your love, respond to my soul, look at me your child who comes attracted by your love.

Good Friday is a day of hope. It is a day where we look forward to a brighter tomorrow. Many things have happened to change the course of our lives, but it has not shaken our faith.

We are praying that God’s grace will reach into their situations and provide guidance for all of the recovery efforts as well as praying for the needs of those who turn to us on this special day.

Good Friday is a day of sorrow mingled with joy. It is a time to grieve over the sin of man and to meditate and rejoice upon God’s love in giving His only Son for the redemption of sin.

Good Friday is a day of mourning, and all the ceremonies and rituals of the day are centered on the feeling of sorrow, at the pain and humiliation that Jesus underwent for the cause of goodness and humanity.

The message of Good Friday is that the dictum of an eye for an eye cannot work. The way to conquer evil is through good. Similarly, violence can be overcome only by non-violence and hatred by love.

