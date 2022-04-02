Happy Gudi Padwa 2022: Images, Quotes, Wishes, messages, Cards and Greetings, Pictures

Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chaitra. It marks the beginning of the spring season and is celebrated primarily by Konkani and Marathi Hindus. Even though Hindus around the country celebrate this festival, it holds special importance for the Marathis and Konkanis as it marks the beginning of the New Year according to the lunisolar Calendar followed by them. This year the festival of Gudi Padwa will fall on 2 April 2022. The festival is primarily celebrated in parts of Goa, Maharashtra and the union territory, Daman. The festival, Gudi Padwa, is etymologically composed of two words, ‘Gudi’ meaning flag and ‘padwa’ which stands for pratipada or the first day of the lunar fortnight. It is known by different names in different…