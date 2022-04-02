Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes, images, quotes in Marathi, messages and status

Happy Gudi Padwa 2022 wishes images quotes messages and status

The Chaitra, Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi (Day 1 during the waxing phase of the Lunar cycle in the month of Chaitra) is of great significance because of various reasons. According to a legend, Lord Brahma created the Universe, and according to the other, people celebrated the coronation ceremony of Shri Rama after his return to Ayodhya. Nonetheless, natives of Maharashtra and Goa celebrate their New Year Day, referred to as Gudi Padwa this day.