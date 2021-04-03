Happy Holy Saturday 2021 Quotes Wishes Messages Sms Whatsapp Status Dp Images

As we all know holy week is running so today is Holy Saturday Quotes Images Messages Whatsapp dp status wishes pictures 2016 prayers sayings one line quotation sms pics photos fb timeline covers send these stuff for your friends, family or relatives through whatsapp, facebook, tumblr, pinterest, instagram etc. It is also known as Great Sabbath, Black Saturday or Easter Eve or Joyous Saturday or Saturday of Light or Easter Saturday.which is celebrated worldwide as it is marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It commemorates that Lord Jesus’s dead boy lay in the tomb. This day assigned the title “Our Lady of Solitude” to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Holy Saturday Images Pictures pics wallpapers

Holy Saturday 2015

Holy Saturday 2021 Prayers Verses

What is Christianity?

At home it’s kindness.

In business it’s honesty.

In society it’s courtesy.

At work it’s fairness.

4 d unfortunate, it’s compassion.

4 d weak, it’s help.

4 d wicked, it’s resistance.

4 d strong, it’s trust.

4 d fortunate, it’s congratulations.

4 d penitent, it’s forgiveness.

4 God, it is reverence & love.

Holy Saturday quotes wishes

God did not promise days without pain; laughter without sorrow; sun without rain. But He did promise strength for the day, comfort for the tears; and light four our way.

The clock ticks slowly on Holy Saturday, pressing reactionaries beyond their capacities. It was a day fashioned for handwringing.



Waiting, in prayer, for the final fulfillment. The raising from the dead, the Messiah in the grave. The tomb sealed by the authorities, guards stood watch the disciples, confused, waited, despairing, hoping Would the prophesy be made real. Would he rise? They waited. Lucky for us; we know the rest of the story revealed to them that first Easter ‘morn.

On Holy Saturday I do my best to live in that place, that wax-crayon place of trust and waiting. Of accepting what I cannot know. Of mourning what needs to be mourned. Of accepting what needs to be accepted. Of hoping for what seems impossible.”

“To be sure, it was not Easter Sunday but Holy Saturday, but, the more I reflect on it, the more this seems to be fitting for the nature of our human life: we are still awaiting Easter; we are not yet standing in the full light but walking toward it full of trust.”

Holy Saturday Sayings Messages Status

O God, Creator of heaven and earth: Grant that, as the crucified body of your dear Son was laid in the tomb and rested on this holy Sabbath, so we may await with him the coming of the third day, and rise with him to newness of life; who now lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.

Holy Saturday is the time to remember family and the faithful who have died as we await the Resurrection, or to honour the martyrs who have given their lives to the cause of Christ in the world. Holy Saturday is a time for reflection and waiting, a time of weeping that lasts for the night while awaiting the joy that comes at Easter.

May Lord bless you on

this auspicious day of Easter,

and May it be a new beginning

of greater prosperity,

success and happiness

