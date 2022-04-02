Happy Navratri 2022 Wishes Live: Chaitra Navratri Kalash Sthapana Shubh Muhurat Maa Durga Puja Vidhi Durga Chalisa Hindu Nav Varsh Ki Shubhkamnaye In Hindi worship of

12:04 PM, 02-Apr-2022
Hindu New Year Greeting Messages…
hindu vikram samvat 2079: – Photo : Amar Ujala
New leaves adorning the branches
Sweet dishes were everywhere
Doing it with sweet speech, everyone sees each other
Let’s celebrate Hindu New Year this time
New Year is decorated with the arrival of nine Durgas
Sweet dishes were everywhere
Doing it with sweet speech, everyone sees each other
Let’s celebrate Hindu New Year this time
New Year is decorated with the arrival of nine Durgas
New year blossoms with the festival of Gudi
Cuckoo sings new year…
Read Full News