Happy Prince Gaming Free Fire ID Stats KD Ratio Monthly Income Earning Live Streaming Youtube Channel

Happy Prince Gaming

Gaming fans have a separate fan base for Garena Free Fire, which is collecting huge fans across the world. Many peoples made this game a passion and earning lots of money through live gaming streaming. Now, many players are coming out Income  their names to show their gaming talent on the Internet. Recently, Happy Prince is one of the popular and excellent players among many players. He is the most popular Garena Free Fire video content creator and belongs to India. Currently, he has a family of 3.69 million subscribers family on his Youtube channel. In this article, we will talk about his gaming life like Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and any other details.

Free Fire ID & Stats of Prince Gaming

Prince Gaming has become the most popular and famous player among Indian fans and many new players are following him on his social media account to play with him but, it is not easy to play with such a famous player because they always play with their known friends. But, you can try to play with him by using a Free Fire ID of Prince Gaming. His Garena Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime Stats

The gamer has played around 7770 squad games and won around 1653 matches in this mode and maintained the winning rate to 21.27%. He has killed 22031 enemies in this match with managing a K/D ratio of 3.60.

While Prince Gaming has also played 1340 duo matches and got 265 victories in this mode that maintained a winning rate to 19.77%. He achieved 3580 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

At the last, he won 149 solo matches out of 1345 games and that maintained the winning rate to 11.07% with a K/D ratio of 2.85 and he has killed around 3412 enemies in this mode.

Ranked Stats

The content creator has played 140 squad matches and won 18 matches out of them which changed his winning rate to 12.85%. He has killed around 534 enemies to maintaining his K/D ratio of 4.38.

Prince Gaming has played single-ranked duo matches and three ranked solo games. He has killed 4 enemies in the solo gaming mode.

Earnings

According to the Social Blase, Happy Prince Gaming has a monthly earning of $4.8K to 77.9K and has an estimated yearly income of $58.1K to 920.3K from his Youtube channel.

Youtube Channel and Rank

According to the details, the first video of the gamer was posted in August 2019 on his Youtube channel. Since 2018, he has uploaded around 230 videos where he got over 184 million views on all videos combined.

Currently, the Happy Gaming channel has a rank of 611th in India, when it comes to the number of subscribers on Youtube.

