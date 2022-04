On the last day of Chaitra Navratri, the festival of Ram Navami is celebrated with pomp across the country. According to the Panchag, the festival of Ram Navami takes place on the Navami date of Shukla Paksha and Pushya Nakshatra. This time Ram Navami is being celebrated on 10 April 2022. On this day God is worshiped with rituals. It is believed that on this day…