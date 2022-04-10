Happy Siblings Day 2022: All you need to know about history, significance and date to celebrate your siblings

Happy Siblings Day 2022: We love them, hate them, fight with them, share the most precious memories, compete with them for the silliest reasons, and most importantly, we cannot live without them. We are talking about one of the most important family members in our lives – our siblings. They are a crucial part of our lives, and we always share a bitter-sweet relationship with them. Apart from our parents, majority of our most cherished memories from childhood feature them. And this is why our bonds with siblings are wholly precious. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to have a day to celebrate the bonds we share with our favourite brothers and sisters.

When is Siblings Day?

Every year, Siblings day falls on April 10. It commemorates the importance of having siblings in our lives and the…