Happy Siblings Day: Sara-Ibrahim Ali Khan’s banter-filled relationship to Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan-Samisha’s ‘special bond’, see pics, videos

It is ‘Happy Siblings Day’ today and many celebs have been sharing photos and videos with their brothers and sisters. Sara Ali Khan posted video with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty shared clip of her kids Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Bhumi Pednekar also shared best moments with her sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Sara Ali Khan tops the list as she shared a video that perfectly showcased her love-and-hate relationship with her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, “Happy Sibling’s Day 👫. Watch us laugh, sing and play 🎤 I know I’m annoying by the way 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay 😈😈😈.”

The video also featured their mom and Saif Ali Khan’s first wife Amrita…