Happy Ugadi 2022: Best SMS, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish family and friends

Ugadi or Yugadi is made using two different words, yug (era) and adi (new beginning) that means, Yugadi literally stands for the term new beginnings and is celebrated as a New Year in Hindu community. The Hindus believe that Brahma created the world on this day and that is why it is celebrated as the first day of the Hindu calendar.

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2 and has special significance in various states as people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate this day as Ugadi whereas those in Maharashtra and Goa celebrate the same day as Gudi Padwa while the rest celebrate it as Chaitra Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Brahma started creation of the universe on Ugadi and to mark the beginning of the creation of mankind, Ugadi or…