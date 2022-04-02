Happy Ugadi 2022: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Cards, Greetings, Pictures and GIFs

Happy Ugadi, everyone. Ugadi is derived from two words “Yuga” which means age and “Adi” means beginning, hence it is known as the New Year of the lunar calendar. It is quite significant in many states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Manipur, Maharashtra, and Sindh. The festival is celebrated to welcome the spring season and falls on the first day of Chaitra maas in March and April.The day is known as Yugadi. This year, Ugadi is observed on April 2. The festival holds a great significance and is celebrated with grandeur. On this day, devotees take a holy bath with oil, consume neem leaves as per tradition and offer prayers to the Lord. They also clean and decorate their homes with beautiful garlands of marigold and mango leaves and make colourful…