Happy Ugadi 2022 wishes, images, quotes, messages and status

Ugadi, traditionally referred to as Yugadi, consists of two Sanskrit words- Yug (era) and Adi (beginning). Natives of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate their New Year on this day. Interestingly, Ugadi is observed on Chaitra, Shukla Paksha Pratipada (Day 1 during the waxing phase of the Moon in the month of Chaitra), a day that also marks Chaitra Navratri festivities. Moreover, this festival concurs with the Hindu Sindhi community’s Cheti Chand and Maharashtra’s Gudi Padwa. And today, as Ugadi celebrations begin, share these Happy Ugadi 2022 wishes images, quotes, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status with friends and family.

