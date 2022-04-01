Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, Facebook & Whatsapp status

The word Ugadi or Yugadi is made using two different words — yug (era) and adi (new beginning). As the name suggests the festival marks the beginning of a new year in the Hindu community. Celebrated every year on the first days of the Hindu month Chaitra, this festival usually falls in the month of March or April. This year Ugadi will be celebrated on April 2. It is believed that on this day Lord Brahma created the world and that is why it is celebrated as the first day of the Hindu calendar. The festival of Ugadi coincides with the first day of Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated for nine days festival. It also marks the beginning of the spring season. The festival of Ugadi is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. It is called Gud Padwa in Maharashtra and…