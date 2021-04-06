Happy World Health Day 2021 Long Speech Essays Poem for Kids Children

Hello everyone, today is World Health Day, and we are sharing with your some of our collection on speeches and essays, which you can share with your near and dear once, and spread awareness over safety of food. Now a days food is coming with lots of bacteria and virus by which is affecting people so much and they have to pay for their life by eating unhealthy food. World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of WHO in 1948. There is an organisms named Vectors that transmit pathogens and parasites from one infected person to another. Vector-borne diseases are illnesses caused by these pathogens and parasites in human populations. They are most commonly found in local areas and places where access to safe drinking-water and sanitation systems is problematic. This foundation WHO (World Health Day Organization) is working for the betterment of food and safety. The Organization aims is to spread awareness about the Vector diseases, so that people should take action to save themselves from any farm. World Health Day Quotes Wishes Messages Slogan

World Health Day Long Speech

Speech by Hon. Pablo Marin

World Health Day provides an opportunity for the world community to come together for one day to focus on actions that can improve the health of all our people. Every year we highlight one important issue – but we ask everyone to consider all the things we need to do to keep our people healthy and well.

This year we focus on the issue of antimicrobial resistance under the theme “No action today – No cure tomorrow!”

Now antimicrobial resistance – or let us simply say drug resistance – happens when the germs that cause disease change in such a way that the medicines which we use to cure those diseases become less effective. The germs become resistant to our medicines. I have heard them sometimes referred to as “Superbugs.” This is an important issue because “Superbugs” can spread to others, can cause huge extra costs for patients and can even cause death.

We can stop this from happening. We need to make sure that we take the right medicine, in the right amounts, at the right time. Before you take medicines please check with your doctor or your pharmacists to make sure the medicine is right for you. Make sure that you take the entire course of medicine.

Sometimes people stop taking the medicine as soon as they begin to feel better – but this allows the microbes that are left to adapt and become resistant.

Sometimes people take medicines that were prescribed for other people or even take medicines from people not qualified to prescribe them.

Let me give you an example……In the last few years the Ministry of Health has reduced the number of cases of malaria in Belize from thousands a year to just about 150 total cases in each of the last 2 years. This is a great achievement by all of our hard working officers throughout the country. The Ministry tests the type of mosquito and the type of malaria parasites we have and makes sure that we know the best medicine for them. The best possible advice is free, the best possible test is free and the best possible medicine is free – yet we still have some people who get tested and get medicines from people outside the Ministry who are not properly qualified and who give out the wrong medicine for our type of malaria. This can cause drug resistance and could cause our medicines to become less effective in the future.

Now – antimicrobial resistance is not the only health challenge facing our people. We all know about diabetes, about hypertension. We all know someone who has been affected by cancer or maybe by HIV. We all know friends or family members who have been involved in road traffic incidents or even in violent crime. And most if not all of these challenges can be controlled or prevented if we start to change the way we live – the way we look after ourselves and our family members. As our mothers and fathers taught us when we were children – Prevention is better than cure my friends.

A healthy diet and plenty of exercise. Don’t smoke. Drink responsibly. Drive safely. Safe sex every time. Look out for yourselves, your friends and your family – don’t put yourself at risk. Keep out of harm’s way.

These are not new messages but we need to do more to make these messages real for each and every one of us.

So today – on World Health Day – give yourself a special gift. Stop for a moment and ask what you can do for yourself to make health and wellness a reality for you. Think about what you eat and drink. Think about exercise. Think about how you get medicines and how you take them. Think about what you can do to keep yourself and your family safe, healthy and well.

Each and every one of you, my Belizean brothers and sisters, are the most valuable resource of this our beloved country.

On this World Health Day on behalf of the Ministry of Health and our partners throughout Belize and around the world, I wish you all health and wellness.

May God Bless you all and may God bless Belize.

World Health Day Short Poem

I might…

Write as I might, interrupt – …

Head in pen, I’ll start …

“Yeees, Up here…!”, “o.k!”

…Perhaps I’ll take-away myself.

Somewhere no thing can find…

Then I shall shed a skin, to a Glass soundtrack,

Reinvent my stream of…

If only.

Such a luxury of time unruptured is for another me,

When, I am no longer Mummy, but just Mum.

When, bi-lingually I can express me.

In mediums as yet unbeknown to myself,

As I know myself, as myself.

And I shall, in mind, expand.

Imagination flexing, diaphragmming the inspirational, synapsing the flux.

Write as I might.

Away from cars revving, Androids whistling, verts popping,

And all this click, click, clicking.

Yes, far. On the green canopied veranda,

With setting mauves and charred ambers.

My ice cubes, slowly, slinking away;

The end of the day, written into stelled fires.

When my pen will tire before I.

Under calming, domed skies, in a home for us,

Not a monthly, paid-for box.

Watching a box as a reward, as wind-down chatter,

Not as a nullified groan, of yet another rainy day.

Write as I might.

Days without chord,

Shops and shopping and shops.

Boredom floors.

No, Today I might spring on tip-toesies,

Hum, hum, humming flatly,

Summing up the yeara in a few lines or so,

A toast to the next,

Where I might just…

World Health Day Essay

The WORLD HEALTH DAY!

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April to mark the founding of WHO. Each year, the Organization selects a key health issue, and encourages people from all ages and all backgrounds to hold events that highlight the significance of this issue for good health and well-being. World Health Day provides a unique opportunity for communities from across the world to come together for one day to promote actions that can improve our health.

In 1948 the First World Health Assembly called for the creation of a “World Health Day” to mark the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO). Each year since 1950 World Health Day has been celebrated on the 7th of April and a different theme is chosen for each one which highlights areas of concern for WHO. The theme of World Health Day 2012, marked on 7 April 2012, is devoted to “Ageing and Health”. Life expectancy is going up in most countries, meaning more and more people live longer and enter an age when they may need health care. Meanwhile birth rates are generally falling. Countries and health care systems will need to find innovative and sustainable ways to cope with the demographic shift. As reported by John Beard, director of the WHO Department of Ageing and Life Course, “With the rapid ageing of populations, finding the right model for long-term care becomes more and more urgent. Different activities are being organized by WHO as well as non-governmental and community organizations around the world to mark World Health Day. For example, Yogathon (an Art of Living Initiative) – a marathon of Surya Namaskar – is scheduled to happen in 100+ cities across the globe. Millions of people are expected to participate in that event to make awareness of Yoga as a part of healthy living.

So children, always remember “Health is the most important ingredient for a happy life.”

