Happy World Health Day 2021 Quotes Messages Wishes Speech Essay Poems Slogans

This year the World Health Day 2021 will be the focus on an important subject which is depression. In our world, more than 300 million people are now living in depression.The main cause of depression is ill health and disability of the world and this can be sorted out if people really think about the way by which they can get rid of depression.

Every year the world health Day just have a theme and concept so this year it is having the concept called Depression: Let’s Talk. Depression is one of the reasons of the many diseases’ of the world which actually affect the life of many people irrespective of their ages.

World Health Day 2021 Speech

Marking today’s World Health Day, the World Health Organization warns that the health of hundreds of millions of people may be put at risk by the effects of global climate change. In Viet Nam, the Ministry of Health with the support from WHO and UNICEF has organized today’s event to draw attention to this issue through the global theme, “Protecting Health from Climate Change.” The purpose of this ceremony is to raise awareness among state competent agencies, international and local organizations, research institutes and universities, communities and individuals on the impact of climate change in order to put health at the centre of government policies on global warming, while encouraging individuals to take action to limit greenhouse gases.

Climate change has already had a devastating impact on human health. Heat waves, storms, floods and droughts kill tens of thousands each year. Climate-sensitive ailments such as diarrhea, malaria and protein–energy malnutrition already cause more than 3 million deaths globally. Air pollution is a huge health threat for all people, but the poor are the first and the hardest hit. Climate change threatens to reverse our progress in fighting diseases of poverty, and to widen the gaps in health outcomes between the richest and the poorest. According to the calculation of WHO, climate change may already be the cause of an increase in the number of deaths – now at more than 150,000 annually – from malaria, diarrhoea, malnutrition and injury from floods, with half of those deaths occurring in Asia and the Pacific.

Climate change impacts negatively, not only on the health sector, but also other sectors such as transportation, industry, energy and agriculture to mention a few. Climate change will increase environmental pollution and will therefore affect the quality of water supply and sanitation. The increase in temperature together with the changes in other climate factors will weaken the resistance and immune systems of human and livestock. This creates favorable conditions for disease vectors and spreads epidemics in human and livestock.

In order to reduce the impact of climate change, we must all work together- all sectors, government and people, organizations and communities as well as individuals. We need the government to put human health at the heart of climate change policy, and renew efforts to protect health through achieving the Millennium Development Goals. We need the Ministry of Health to strengthen public health policy and practice to meet the challenges of climate change and protect their populations. We need to pay more attention to clean water supply, immunization, disease surveillance, mosquito control and disaster preparedness. And, most importantly, we need individuals to make personal choices that will both enhance health and reduce greenhouse gases, the main cause of climate change.

World Health Day Quotes Wishes

The greatest wealth is health – Virgil

I reckon being ill as one of the great pleasure of life, provided one is not too ill and is not obliged to work till one is better – Samuel Butler, The Way of All Flesh, 1903

Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon – Doug Larson

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity – World Health Organization, 1948.

According to the latest report comes from WHO, stated that more than 300 million people are now the victim of the depression, and they are living with this disability. Sadly the ratio is now increasing of more than 18 percent from 2005 to 2015. Lack of support for people or lack of proper awareness is bringing mental disorders, and only healthy lifestyle will stop this so the World Health Organisation thinks to discuss the same on the World Health Day 2017.

World Health Day Slogans

“Those who think they have not time for bodily exercise will sooner or later have to find time for illness.” » Edward Stanley

“If you’re fifty, exercise your mind and body regularly, eat well, and have a general zest for life, you’re likely younger – in very real, physical terms – than your neighbor who is forty-four, works in a dead-end job, eats chicken wings twice a day, considers thinking too strenuous, and looks at lifting a beer glass as a reasonable daily workout.” » Ken Robinson

“Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws.” » Charles Simmons

“To insure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.” » William Londen

“These new figures are a wake-up call for all countries to re-think their approaches to mental health and to treat it with the urgency that it deserves”, WHO Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan said.

World Health Day Messages Sms

A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor’s book – Irish Proverb

The I in illness is isolation, and the crucial letters in wellness are we – Unknown

Sickness is the vengeance of nature for the violation of her laws – Charles Simmons

When you are young and healthy, it never occurs to you that in a single second your whole life could change – Anette Funicello

Early to bed and early to rise makes man healthy, wealthy and wise – 18th Century proverb

The hospitals and graveyards are filled with those who refused to acknowledge the virtues of physical morality – Dr Ron Spallone

The World Health Day is celebrated every year on 7th April as on this day the organisation take advice and sponsorship from the World Health Organization (WHO). The day is touted as most important day as it marked the discussion of well being which is very important.

The commemoration of the World Health Day was since 1948, the first World Health Assembly was held and it took a decision to celebrate the World Health Day every year on 7th April as World Health Day and it became global post-1950.

The day is the mark of WHO’s founding so it is a special day for the Organization which is use to draw awareness to the subjects of the most crucial discussion about the global health.

World Health Day 2021 Poem

I once heard the whisper of falling snow,

saw a spark in the eye of a coal-black crow,

felt the power and awe of a swift river’s flow,

the older I get, the less I know.

My hair was once braided in golden cornrows,

by Jamaican friends in an island below,

a psychic once asked me about Jericho,

the older I get, the less I know.

The hot southern asphalt that scalded my toe,

the rope swing that swung us, to and fro,

Christmas Eve and the tree in the firelight’s glow,

the older I get, the less I know.

Everyone’s gone, but where did they go?

Why is my spirit sinking so low?

Is it true we reap only what we sow?

the older I get, the less I know.

So we can say that the 7th April is not only an important date, in fact, it is the right time when you need to give value to your health and take the proper decision and way only to safeguard the health and also to look after the wellbeing of people.

World Health Day Quotes

And this report is also strictly based on the new figures from the World Health Organisation. The World Health Organisation and the World Health Day is a global health awareness day which is celebrated the people each and every year on 7th April 2021.

To celebrate The World Health Day properly and also to notice the importance of health, there are some inspiring quotes and sayings any literary book is having. And these saying and quotes discuss the importance of health, wellness and well-being.