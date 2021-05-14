Harbhajan Singh also asked for help on Twitter, Sonu Sood gave this answer

Mumbai. Sonu Sood is at the forefront of this. Sonu Sood first asked for oxygen concentrators from India with the help of China and now he has also brought oxygen plants from France to help the countrymen. Sonu Sood is continuously providing oxygen beds and Remedisvir injections for the people. Although many tell that despite many efforts, he could not help because the country’s health system has collapsed, but people also thank Sonu for his help. Stars are also facing these problems along with common people during this corona epidemic. With this, many stars have also extended a helping hand. One such Bollywood star – Sonu Sood.

Friends, let me tell you that Sonu Sood is constantly working to help people. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also sought help on Twitter. He asked for this help for a patient in Karnataka. Friends, Harbhajan Singh had tweeted about this because the condition of the patient was critical and he needed Remedesivir injection at all costs. Friends had written, ‘1 Remadecivir injection is needed. The name of the hospital is Basappa and it is located in Karnataka.

thanks my brother ???????? .. May God bless you with more power https://t.co/pPtxniRpDU- Harbhajan Turbator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021

For your information, let me tell you that within a few minutes this tweet of Harbhajan Singh started trending, after which many people said that they are trying to arrange an injection. Although many people had feared its unavailability, friends Sonu Sood has once again proved that he is a hero. Sonu Sood, reacting to Harbhajan Singh’s tweet, wrote, ‘Bhaji .. will be delivered. Harbhajan Singh has also thanked him for this help of Sonu Sood. Harbhajan wrote, ‘Thank you brother .. May God bless you.’