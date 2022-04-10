Harbhajan Singh Showers Praise On ‘Big Player And Future Star’ Ayush Badoni On Cricketnmore

Image Source: Google

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that the ability to absorb pressure in Lucknow Super Giants’ batter Ayush Badoni shows sign of a future star player.

In four matches of IPL 2022, the young Delhi batter has impressed all with his big-hitting 360-degree finishing skills, scoring 102 runs at an average of 51 and strike-rate of 156.92.

“Ayush Badoni is a very confident player and KL (Lokesh Rahul) was spot on with his observation when he said that he is very calm and composed. Watching him play you do not get the feeling that this is his debut IPL season. He has this quality to…