Hardik Pandya could not stop himself after seeing this picture of his wife, did such a comment – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

New Delhi: Buddies let you know that additionally, you will change into loopy after seeing the fantastic thing about Natasha Stankovic, spouse of Indian staff and Mumbai star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Natasha Stankovic stays very energetic on social media and retains sharing her photographs and movies, which Followers additionally loves. Buddies, Hardik’s spouse lately shared a photograph of her on Instagram, by which she appears very lovely. Which you’ll see on this publish.

Buddies, let me let you know that the fantastic thing about Natasha Stankovic captivated the center of Hardik Pandya a lot that he couldn’t cease himself from commenting. On this picture Natasha Stenkovići, Hardik Pandya has expressed his romance by making an emoji with a coronary heart.

Buddies, let me let you know that earlier than this, Natasha Stankovic lately shared a fantastic video of her dance on Instagram, by which she was seen doing an incredible dance on the rap of American rapper Cardi B. Natasha Stankovic is doing a fantastic dance on this video.