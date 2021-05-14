Hardik Pandya is the owner of such a property, it will be a surprise to know

Team India is preparing the option of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun has revealed this on Wednesday. Hardik Pandya was not included in the Indian team for the final of the ICC World Test Championship starting next month.

Hardik Pandya played the last Test during the tour of England in 2018. He has been suffering from a back injury since 2019 and recently suffered a minor injury to his shoulder during the Indian Premier League. Today we are going to tell you about the total wealth of Hardik Pandya, about which you will not know.

Hardik Himanshu Pandya was born on 11 October 1993 in Choraiyasi, Gujarat. He started his career in the year 2016 and in 2017 he got his chance to play Test cricket for the first time.

Talking about their wealth, today it is about 2 million dollars at the present time. Hardik Pandya owns a luxury home in Gujarat, India, which he bought in the year 2016. The present value of his house is Rs 2 crore. Hardik Pandya also has many great cars. Car brands owned by Hardik Pandya include Mercedes Benz and BMW.