Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie (2022): Cast, Trailer, Songs, Release Date – Tech Kashif

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a titular role. It is a periodic drama with a power-packed action-adventure. The film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the booming background score is composed by MM Keeravani. The movie will be made in multilingual languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The period drama is inspired by real-life rebels during the Mughal era in India. According to sources, the filmmakers recreated historical monuments like Charminar, Red Fort, and Mauslipattanam that estimated the artwork is rumored to be more than 150 crores. From the glimpse of the teaser, it’s an epic adventure tale and captions “The Legendary Heroic Outlaw” with power-packed action sequences fueled by a lot of VFX works.

To sum up, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will offer spectacular visual treats to the audience. Finally, the movie makers announced it will release for Sankranthi 2022. Seems the film will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi
Producer AM Ratnam
Screenplay Krish Jagarlamudi
Genre Period Drama
Story Krish Jagarlamudi
Starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal
Music MM Keeravani
Cinematographer Gnanashekar VS
Editor Sravan
Production Company Mega Surya Production banner
Release date January 2022
Language Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam

Here is the main cast list of Hari Hara Veera Mallu film,

  • Pawan Kalyan
  • Niddhi Aggerwal
  • Arjun Rampal

