Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie (2022): Cast, Trailer, Songs, Release Date – Tech Kashif

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is an upcoming Telugu movie starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a titular role. It is a periodic drama with a power-packed action-adventure. The film also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and the booming background score is composed by MM Keeravani. The movie will be made in multilingual languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The period drama is inspired by real-life rebels during the Mughal era in India. According to sources, the filmmakers recreated historical monuments like Charminar, Red Fort, and Mauslipattanam that estimated the artwork is rumored to be more than 150 crores. From the glimpse of the teaser, it’s an epic adventure tale and captions “The Legendary Heroic Outlaw” with power-packed action sequences fueled by a lot of VFX works.
To sum up, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will offer spectacular visual treats to the audience. Finally, the movie makers announced it will release for Sankranthi 2022. Seems the film will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Full Details
|Director
|Krish Jagarlamudi
|Producer
|AM Ratnam
|Screenplay
|Krish Jagarlamudi
|Genre
|Period Drama
|Story
|Krish Jagarlamudi
|Starring
|Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal
|Music
|MM Keeravani
|Cinematographer
|Gnanashekar VS
|Editor
|Sravan
|Production Company
|Mega Surya Production banner
|Release date
|January 2022
|Language
|Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Movie Cast
Here is the main cast list of Hari Hara Veera Mallu film,
- Pawan Kalyan
- Niddhi Aggerwal
- Arjun Rampal
Watch the official teaser video of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera mallu film,