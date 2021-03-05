Hari Teja Maternity Photoshoot! Fans say they look like Mickey Mouse

We have already reported that Hari Teja is pregnant and she is expecting her first child from Hubby Deepak. Pregnant Hari Teja Recently did a photo shoot and shared pics on her Instagram. The actress said, “Never lose a child in ur heart.” Coming to the picture, she is seen wearing a black gown, and bouncing her baby. She puts her hands on the baby bump and gives a standing posture. Though some of her fans are praising her but most of them are trolling for maternity photoshoot. Some of Netizens’ comments on Insta are as follows:

dhananjayaraoamarapu: better to stay away from social media does not feel good during pregnancy. hope you have understood that i think

cnupinninti: not good looking

know_nas_lucky_14: what is this ..

Anjanadesai 555: Looking..like .. mickey mouse

Hari Teja gets Telugu films’ A..Aa ‘and’Beat’. She acted in several films, when she participated in reality shows, especially when she demonstrated her skills in Harikatha. The actress showed her baby bump on the social media site for the first time in the month of December and surprised fans. Her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu brought her closer to the audience and she finished 3rd.