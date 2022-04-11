Harnaaz Sandhu is a boss babe in powersuit and sneakers for new pic, says she is ‘stronger than before’ | Fashion Trends

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu delighted her followers on Sunday by sharing an image from a recent photoshoot in which she exuded boss babe vibes. Even her caption for the Instagram post impressed her fans on social media. She wrote, “Stronger than before.” Additionally, the beauty queen chose a chic co-ord powersuit adorned with a pattern in pastel shades inspired by the classic Ikat print – making it a perfect choice for the summer season.

Harnaaz’s coordinated ensemble features a blazer and pants set decorated with an Ikat pattern in a beige and off-white hue. It is from the shelves of the clothing label called Linetribe_ and styled by celebrity stylist Bharat Gupta. Scroll ahead to see Harnaaz’s post. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu embraces ethnic fashion in heavily embroidered suit set:…