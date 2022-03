Shivan and Narresh’s collection at Lakme Fashion Week reimagines the visual splendour of Shekhawati Havelis in Rajasthan.

Lakme Fashion Week

| Photograph by Vikram Sharma/Outlook



Shivan and Narresh have reimagined in their collection the visual splendour of Shekhawati Havelis in Rajasthan and have painted to life India’s history and evolution through the modern lens. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was their showstopper.