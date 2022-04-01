Harnessing Probiotics to Deliver Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Summary: A newly developed probiotic bacteria that can synthesize the dopamine precursor L-DOPA is safe, well-tolerated, and eliminates the side effects associated with L-DOPA use for Parkinson’s disease.

Source: Experimental Biology

Researchers have engineered probiotic bacteria that can synthesize the dopamine precursor L-DOPA, a powerful mainstay treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Preclinical tests show that the new treatment approach is not only safe and well-tolerated but also eliminates side effects that eventually develop when L-DOPA is taken orally.

“We are harnessing the metabolic capability of beneficial microbes that live in the gut to synthesize a molecule that is the ‘gold standard’ therapeutic strategy for Parkinson’s disease,” said Anumantha Kanthasamy, Ph.D.,…