Harpenden duo secure BBC One Dragons’ Den investment

Two Harpenden dads have made their bid to make a once-in-a-lifetime investment at Dragons’ Den.

Alex Lever and Chris Burdett, who met at their children’s Hertfordshire primary school, are the brains behind PipeSnug, a plastic disc that plugs the gap around pipes as they transition through walls.

The two met at their children’s school in Harpenden, and they soon start talking about Chris’ idea. – credit: pipsnug

They . were the stars of Dragons Den on BBC One Last night (Thursday, 31 March), when he took his gadget to the show in hopes of securing a £100,000 investment from one of Britain’s most prolific entrepreneurs, in return for 7.5 percent of his business.

“Chris and I met when my kids started at a new school…