Harpreet Kaur and Shama Amin: Who are the two West Yorkshire candidates from The Apprentice 2022?

The judges this year are Lord Sugar, Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell.

The two nominees on the show are West Yorkshire entrepreneur Harpreet Kaur, who is favored to win, and Shama Amin, who was kicked out of the show on January 20, 2022.

Harpreet Kaur. (Photo Credits: Ray Burmiston / BBC / PA Wire)

The 30-year-old business woman owns a dessert parlor and hails from West Yorkshire.

She considers herself a born leader, fearless and witty and she plans to ‘level up’ her successful coffee and cake business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Ms. Kaur says she is driven by the need to be the best version of herself and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.