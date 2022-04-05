Harry Billing: D-Day veteran and fundraiser dies at 96 UK News

D-Day legend Harry Billing has died at the age of 96 after a short illness, his family has announced.

His daughter said that his last words were “to love each other”.

The former Royal Engineer was just 18 years old when he landed at Gold Beach at 6.30 a.m. on 6 June 1944 as part of the first wave of troops.

He was a sapper attached to 44 Royal Engineer Commandos and was one of only four survivors from his unit.

Mr Billing later fought in Normandy at Cane and Falaise’s Pocket, and dedicated his life to remembering the friends who never made it home.

Image: Normandy Landing on D-Day, 6 June 1944

‘He fought for what he believed in’

Their…