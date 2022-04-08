Harry Higgs makes successful Augusta National debut

Augusta, Ga. – Harry Higgs was feeling well just before bad weather canceled the game at the Masters on Tuesday, and instead of returning some wind swings to the rental house, his brother Alex and coach Corey Lundberg went to Dick and a Hit bought trap. With his clubs at Augusta National, Harry used Alex’s 8-iron and went to work. He padded the area with linens and drew a flag on a towel. Managed to stay away from the neighbor’s house.

“Only once hit the ceiling fan,” Alex said.

Lundberg called it a good session. He had also thrown out Trackman.

Historically, ball-striking has been a power of the Higgs, but he has struggled of late. The code words for their swing this week are “phone booth” and “dead leg.” Lundberg is pleased to report that Thursday was the best of the Higgs…