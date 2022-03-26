Harry Kane closing in on England scoring landmark after goal against Switzerland

Harry Kane moved closer to England’s all-time scoring record as Gareth Southgate’s team began World Cup preparations with a comeback win against Switzerland.

The Three Lions kicked off an international year unlike any other in front of a sold out crowd at Wembley on Saturday evening, just days before finding their opponents in Qatar.

Switzerland, ranked 14th in the world, made life difficult for England and took the lead through Brielle Embolo, only for the stuttering hosts to level against the run of the game as Luke Shaw struck just fine from half-time. hit first.

Kane’s penalty won 2–1, bringing him to the winning conclusion for England, leveling him with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 international goals.