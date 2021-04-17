Harry Kane goes off injured

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored each of Everton’s targets.

Harry Kane showcased precisely why Tottenham are so determined to maintain him as he scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Everton, however an obvious ankle knock sustained in stoppage time will give Spurs critical trigger for concern. Tottenham insist their star man isn’t on the market at any value regardless of fixed hypothesis surrounding his future, and it’s simple to see why after he scored two medical targets at Goodison Park. He opened the scoring within the twenty seventh minute after a defensive error after which, following a Gylfi Sigurdsson double both aspect of half-time put Everton in entrance, the England captain earned a degree 20 minutes from time.

Harry Kane limps off (Clive Brunskill/PA)

In doing so he moved two targets in entrance of Mohamed Salah on the prime of the Premier League goalscoring charts, taking his tally to 21 for the season earlier than limping off injured late on.

As he has completed so usually, he once more carried Spurs on what was an general disappointing exhibiting and their top-four hopes suffered a potential terminal blow, sitting 5 factors behind West Ham having performed a recreation extra, because the stress will increase on a forlorn Jose Mourinho.

Everton are a degree behind, so this outcome doesn’t assist them a lot and they’ll rue squandering the lead after which lacking key possibilities within the second half.

It appeared February’s nine-goal FA Cup thriller had used up all of the enjoyable for this fixture because it was a colorless opening 25 minutes, the place Richarlison‘s shot which Hugo lloris comfortably saved was the one second that handed as leisure.

However the recreation burst into life with two targets in 4 minutes.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for Everton (Jon Tremendous/PA)

Spurs took the lead with their first foray into Everton’s field as Kane was medical. Mason Holgate missed Tanguy Ndombele‘s cross and Kane managed and fired into the underside nook.

Mourinho’s males let one other benefit slip due to a quickfire response from the hosts.

Sergio Reguilon clattered into the again of James Rodriguez, with Michael Oliver instantly pointing to the spot despite the fact that replays recommended Rodriguez kicked the ground and phone was minimal.

Sigurdsson made no mistake from the spot, sending Lloris the unsuitable manner.

Everton gained momentum from their leveller and will have gone in entrance earlier than half-time.

It was a irritating night time for Jose Mourinho (Peter Powell/PA)

A superb transfer noticed Richarlison play in Rodriguez, however the Colombian’s snapshot was brilliantly saved by Lloris, who additionally stored out a Richarlison header earlier than the break.

It didn’t take a lot for Spurs to enhance after half-time they usually customary good possibilities within the opening quarter-hour of the second half.

First, Son Heung-min ghosted into the realm and shot straight at Jordan Pickford when Kane was begging for a pull-back and, after extra nice work by Kane to open up play, Ndombele’s effort was deflected over the crossbar.

From the ensuing nook, Toby Alderweireld got here closest to regaining Spurs’ lead, however his header hit the close to put up.

However it was Everton who moved in entrance simply after the hour mark with a wonderful aim.

Harry Kane’s damage will likely be a serious trigger for concern (Jon Tremendous/PA)

They once more reduce Spurs open, working the ball out to Seamus Coleman, who pulled again to Sigurdsson to fireside house an excellent first-time end into the far nook.

Nonetheless, they had been masters of their very own downfall as they allowed Spurs to hit again simply six minutes later.

Michael Keane and Holgate collided with one another when making an attempt to clear a cross and the ball fell to the one man they didn’t need it to and Kane made them pay, lashing house in fashion from 10 yards out.

Kane nearly scored a hat-trick minutes later however his header from Lucas Moura‘s cross clipped the skin of the put up.

It was Everton who had been left with their heads of their arms on the finish as they squandered an amazing likelihood to win it when Lloris denied Josh King after which Richarlison blazed over an open aim from the rebound.