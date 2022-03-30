‘Harry Potter’ actress Scarlett Byrne, husband Cooper Hefner welcome twin daughters

British actress Scarlett Byrne and her husband Cooper Hefner have welcomed twin daughters.



harry potter The actor posted stunning pictures with his newborn babies and husband on Instagram and shared the good news with fans.

She also announced her daughters’ names, saying, “This weekend my heart doubled that of Cooper’s and I welcomed my daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner, into the world.”

“Our home is filled with love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier,” concluded Scarlett Byrne.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Scarlett played Slytherin’s student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films.