Harry Potter author JK Rowling meets with Kent MP Rosie Duffield

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has hosted the Kent MP for a luncheon with some of the country’s most prominent feminists and women’s rights activists.

The famed author invited Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield to the event, which both united – and came under fire for – her views on who should be able to identify as a woman.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling meets with Canterbury MP Rosie Duffield. Image: Twitter/@jk_rowling

Today, Ms Rowling posted a photo to her 14 million Twitter followers, showing herself and Ms Duffield in conversation together.

She captioned it: “Two ex-single mums now unite for women’s rights”, adding the hashtag “#RespectMySex”.

The photo was taken at a lunch hosted by Ms Rowling, and attended by several women’s rights activists supporting ‘Respect My…’.