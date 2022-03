Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne has welcomed twin daughters with her husband, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper.

The English actress, who played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding movies, said her “heart doubled” after giving birth on Saturday.

7 Harry Potter star Scarlett Byrne gives birth to twin girls

7 She now shares three daughters with Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner credit: Instagram / CooperHefner

7 Scarlett and Cooper welcome Betsy-Rose in 2020 credit: Instagram

7 Scarlett Byrne as Pansy Parkinson in Harry Potter with Jamie Valette as Crabbe

Sharing a photo of her new arrival at the hospital, Harry Potter star Scarlett revealed the names of her 412,000 Instagram followers.

She wrote: “My heart doubles as Cooper’s this weekend…