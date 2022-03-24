Harry Styles Announces “Harry’s House” Album With Adorable Disheveled Hair — See Photos

To the delight of his millions of fans, Harry Styles is releasing his next album, titled harry’s houseon 20 May. He announced the exciting news on social media with a picture and 40-second trailer, and surprisingly, his followers went crazy in the comments, expressing joy that he was finally releasing new music (his last album, fine line, was released in 2019). In the album artwork, the British singer is seen wearing an airy white baby doll shirt and denim bell-bottom with ruffled hair that melts our hearts.

If you look at the photo very quickly, you can’t see that the entire room is upside down except for Styles, who is standing on the ceiling, or perhaps hanging upside down, depending on how you put it. lets see. He’s staring at the floor…