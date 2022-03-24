Harry Styles announces new album: Here’s the release date

Some good news for Harry Styles fans: The English pop star is releasing a new album this spring — right after she plays Coachella.

On Wednesday, Styles and Sony Music announced that the 28-year-old artist’s third studio album, “Harry’s House,” will debut on May 20. In a trailer for the upcoming record, a montage of flowers in bloom, busy city streets, hot-air balloons and fireworks culminate in Styles stepping onto a stage decorated with the façade of a giant yellow house.