Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

Harry Styles has announced that his highly anticipated third studio album will be released this spring.
The Grammy-winning singer’s 13-track record will be titled Harry House and will be available May 20.
Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.
Styles shared the news on Instagram, wearing a white blouse and baggy denim jeans, in which he stood in an upside-down room, where the furniture is clearly on the ceiling and an overhead light is on the floor.
In a short trailer for the upcoming album, a montage of clips from the former One Direction star’s first concert performance and cityscapes can be seen walking across the theater stage.
Styles smiles at the camera as the set…