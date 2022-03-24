LATEST

Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

Posted on
Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

Harry Styles has announced that his highly anticipated third studio album will be released this spring.

The Grammy-winning singer’s 13-track record will be titled Harry House and will be available May 20.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

Styles shared the news on Instagram, wearing a white blouse and baggy denim jeans, in which he stood in an upside-down room, where the furniture is clearly on the ceiling and an overhead light is on the floor.

In a short trailer for the upcoming album, a montage of clips from the former One Direction star’s first concert performance and cityscapes can be seen walking across the theater stage.

Styles smiles at the camera as the set…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top